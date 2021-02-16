NEW ROADS — Students at Rosenwald Elementary School received better places to study and play in February thanks to community partners from Entergy's River Bend Station nuclear power plant in St. Francisville.
Team members from River Bend donated and installed new playground equipment for Rosenwald students, including swings, slides and climbing areas. Rosenwald Elementary is in New Roads, and houses prekindergarten through sixth grade.
The nuclear station's chapters of Women in Nuclear and North American Young Generation in Nuclear work with the elementary school often to promote the benefits of nuclear power and STEM initiatives. WIN positions the United States for the future of nuclear energy and technology through the advancement of women. NA-YGN provides developmental opportunities for a young generation of nuclear enthusiasts.
Also, this month, Rosenwald installed energy efficient LED lighting on the campus exterior and restrooms after receiving an environmental initiative grant totaling $60,000 from Entergy.
Through grants from Entergy, River Bend promotes tourism, after-school development, drug and alcohol awareness and recreational opportunities in St. Francisville, West Feliciana Parish and East Feliciana Parish.