Clinton held its monthly market on April 3. The next market will be May 1 around the Courthouse Square.
The Clinton Methodist Church had its annual Easter Bake Sale of homemade baked goods across the street from the Clinton market.
Clinton held its monthly market on April 3. The next market will be May 1 around the Courthouse Square.
The Clinton Methodist Church had its annual Easter Bake Sale of homemade baked goods across the street from the Clinton market.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission