Slaughter Elementary School in Slaughter plans to close Thursday and Friday due to lots of out sick with the flu and other ailments, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
A letter from Principal Kim Glascock, posted on the school’s Facebook page, said the school is being cancelled for the rest of the week due to “students being diagnosed with highly contagious illnesses, such as strep throat and influenza.”
Students won’t return to the school until after Mardi Gras break ends on Thursday, Feb. 28.
The Advocate left a message Wednesday with Glascock’s office seeking comment
Clint Ebey, principal of Slaughter Community Charter School, located down the street, said he became aware during the afternoon that the elementary school was closing, but he said his school is not facing the same problem.
“Our enrollment has been consistent,” Ebey said. “We have not seen any excessive absences.”
Both schools are part of the East Feliciana Parish school district.
On Tuesday, the East Feliciana school superintendent Keisha Netterville said, also on Facebook, that “some of our schools are reporting numerous cases of students who are ill with flu-like symptoms.” Netterville went on to explain differences between influenza, cold and norovirus symptoms, as well as offer tips to parents on how they can protect against the spread of such illnesses in their own homes.
“We have taken preventative measures of ensuring that our schools are sanitized daily, as to prevent the spread of viruses,” Netterville said.
The Advocate also left a message Wednesday with Netterville’s office seeking comment.