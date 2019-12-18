West Feliciana Parish featured in magazine
HOUSTON — West Feliciana Parish has been selected as a top retirement destination by Where to Retire magazine. West Feliciana Parish is profiled in a feature titled “8 Tax-Friendly Towns” in the January/February 2020 issue, available now.
The other seven are Anacortes, Washington; Boulder City, Nevada; Nacogdoches, Texas; Robertson County, Tennessee; Smyrna, Georgia; Sumter, South Carolina; and Winter Garden, Florida.
Where to Retire Editor Annette Fuller said many retirees seek out a budget friendly area that still offers charming attractions and amenities. “While the cost of living is low, these communities provide a high quality of life,” Fuller said. “The parish seat, St. Francisville, touts music venues, local eateries, trails and more, and our interviewed retiree delights in the climate, calling the area ‘green and lush year-round.’”
St. John's Night service planned
Phillip’s Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Progressive Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 186 in their St. John’s Night Celebration at 7 p.m., Friday at Union Baptist Church, 17038 La. 67, Norwood.
Church sets Christmas and New Year's Eve services
Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville, will hold its Christmas Worship Service at 9 a.m. Dec. 25.
The New Year’s Eve Worship Service is 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Rev. Milton Coats is pastor.
Run in the new year
The annual 10-mile Wilderness Run is Jan 4 at Audubon State Historic Site on La. 965. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the West Feliciana High Boys Cross Country Program. Register at tinyurl.com/u6z84um. Register by Thursday, Dec. 19, to reserve a T-shirt. For questions, contact Coach Nick Smith at smithn@wfpsb.org.
Property taxes due
West Feliciana Parish property tax bills were mailed in November. Payment is due Dec. 31. Visit wfpso.org for information.
Honor a vet
People are invited to honor the veteran or service member in their life this Christmas with a personalized commemorative brick for the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park. For information, visit regionalveteranspark.org. Regional Veterans Park is located on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.
Angola Rodeo ticket sale open
Tickets for the spring Angola Rodeo in April are on sale. Visit angolarodeo.com.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass, Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.