CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish police jurors have decided to keep their salaries at the same amount they've been paid since 2016, passing on a chance to give themselves a $400 per month raise.
Jurors will be paid $1,200 per month, plus reimbursement of 57.5 cents per mile for travel to two meetings per month. Juror Louis Kent receives $1,300 a month for serving as jury president.
During a public hearing before Monday's meeting, Kent said some jurors had mentioned increasing the salary to $1,600 a month, the maximum allowed by state law.
Referring to his constituents, newly seated Juror Kyle Fleniken said, "I don't think they'd look too kindly at a big raise right out of the gate."
Juror Jason McCray got no answer when he asked, "Who came up with $1,600?"
McCray said if jurors wanted to raise their pay, $1,400 per month would be more in line.
Former Planning and Zoning Commission chairmen Richard Howell and Larry Hofstad spoke against a pay raise.
"A 33 percent increase? You're take a big bite at one time," Hofstad said.
"I don't know if there's some hardship, or you just want the money," Howell said, pointing out that people serving on parish boards and commission generally receive no compensation.
Speaking of his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Howell said, "I thought it was my civic duty."
When jurors convened their formal meeting, no one spoke of a raise and no one voted against leaving the salary at $1,200 per month.
The mileage reimbursement figure is the same as the deduction rate authorized by the Internal Revenue Service for 2020, down a half-cent from 2019.
Parish Treasurer Sonya Crowe said the mileage reimbursement rates that were being paid to jurors were inconsistent.
"I can't tell you what the rates were before. None were the same," she said.
The amounts that will be paid to jurors for attending one meeting in Clinton will total $109.25 for the nine jurors, and they range from $26.45 for Juror Richard Oliveaux's 46-mile round trip to only 58 cents for Michael Cheatham, who lives a half-mile from the jury office.