Dinosaurs returned to the Barnhill Preserve Pumpkin Patch. Guests were able to meet the dinos up close and personal during interactive shows, discover fossils at the new mining operation, take a wagon ride and select their own pumpkin from the hundreds available for purchase. The activities started Sept. 24 and will end on Oct. 30.
Slothtoberfest will be held Oct. 29 and is open to adults 21 and older. It is the annual fundraiser for KSTR Wildlife Alliance and its wildlife rescue center and sanctuary in Costa Rica. This year’s event will include live music, an open air market, unique beers and a specialty brew by Tin Roof Brewing Co.