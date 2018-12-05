Area filled with music
Most churches perform some type of Christmas musical this time of year. Check with your church to find when its program is. Other programs in the area this week include:
- The St. Francisville Symphony Association will host a Christmas concert featuring Willis Delony and Friends at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. A Jazzy Christmas will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday. Adult tickets are $25, and children's tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by visiting the Baton Rouge Symphony website at BRSO.org.
- St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 19, Ethel, is presenting "The Greatest Christmas Gift," at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. The Rev. Joseph Washington is pastor.
- Clinton United Methodist Church is hosting a classical music concert at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Musicians are John Cleere, who is a graduate student at University of North Texas and is principal of its symphony orchestra; and Chris Lowry, principal violinist with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Call (225) 610-7780 for information.
Christmas countdown
The West Feliciana Sports Park is hosting Countdown to Christmas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13. Admission is free. A Christmas tree costume contest is planned with prizes for adults and children. Arts and crafts, bonfires, games, face painting, train rides and more are planned, including a visit from Santa. Concessions and dinner will be available for purchase.
Christmas in Slaughter
The Slaughter Christmas Fair, sponsored by Slaughter Civic Club, starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. People are invited to shop and participate in other holiday fun. Individuals and clubs wanting a booth can contact Adele Fleming at (225) 931-2470, Mona Almond (225) 978-5313 or pick up a form at Slaughter Town Hall. There is no vendor fee, but Civic Club members ask each vendor donate a new, unwrapped toy to be given to Toys for Tots.
The parade, sponsored by Slaughter Fire Department, starts at 3 p.m. Call Michelle Poche at (225) 939-7751, Vicky Marks at (225) 247-4169 or Ramona Wallace at (225) 603-7729 or pick up an application at Slaughter Town Hall to enter the parade.
The Slaughter Community Charter School athletics department is sponsoring Pancakes with Santa and 5K Pancake Run beginning at 8 a.m. Cost for the run and all-you-can-eat pancakes is $15 ($10 for SCCS/SES students), or $5 for pancakes only. Email Stephanie Goudeau at sgoudeau@thesccs.org for information.
Helping animals
Girl Scout Troop No. 10150 is hosting a holiday blanket and towel drive to benefit Must Luv Dogs, which works in Zachary and East Feliciana Parish. New or gently-used blankets or towels are sought. Small fleece blankets are preferred. Drop off donations by Tuesday at PetSense, Plains Veterinary, The Animal Center or The Pampered Pooch in Zachary.
Helping St. Jude
Assess and Serve is holding a toy drive for St. Jude's. Items need to be dropped off at Feliciana Bank and Trust in Clinton, at Investar Bank in Jackson, or at Assessor Jeffrey D. Gardner's office by Dec. 15. For a list of requested items, visit the East Feliciana Assessor's Office Facebook page.
Christmas on the Hill
Barn Hill Preserve is holding it's Christmas event over two weekends, Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 21-22. The event will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Animal shows, a petting zoo, Christmas lights and photo stations will be available. For an additional fee, participants can encounter a sloth, take a photo with Santa and purchase hot chocolate. Visit Barn Hill Preserve on Facebook for information and to purchase tickets.
Adult activities at the Sports Park
The West Feliciana Sports Park is looking to bring back games and sports for adults. Visit the park on Facebook to participate in a poll or leave a comment with your choice of activities.
LSMSA meeting in Baton Rouge
The public is invited to join the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, at 10550 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. at 7 p.m. A representative from the school’s Enrollment Services Office will be available to answer questions and present information about the school. Eighth-, ninth- and 10th-graders and their families are encouraged to attend and learn more about the school’s unique academic opportunities and exciting student life.
LSMSA offers a variety of benefits for the state’s brightest up-and-coming students, including a credentialed faculty, small class sizes, college-level curricula and a diverse environment and student population.
LSMSA’s application for admission is free and online at www.LSMSA.edu/apply.
Church New Year's Eve event
The Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville, is holding a New Year’s Eve worship service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. The Rev. Milton Coats is pastor. For information, call (225) 635.5422.