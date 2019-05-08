CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board will begin advertising next week for applications from educators interested in becoming the school district's next superintendent.
Current Superintendent Carlos Sam announced last month he would not ask the board to consider extending his term after it expires June 30.
The board spent an hour and 45 minutes with its attorney, building a framework for a superintendent search, deciding to advertise May 16 and May 23 for applications. The advertisements in the official journal and The Advocate will detail the process of applying for the job, which may include an application form to be available on the district's website.
The board decided to give applicants 20 days after the second advertisement, or until June 13, to send in their applications to a post office box the board will rent before then.
Board President Richard Terrell and Vice President Mitch Harrell will have the keys to the box and will retrieve the résumés after the deadline.
Board members will get copies of the applications to look over before the board meets on June 24 to decide who and how many applicants should be interviewed at a meeting in July.
Board attorney Bob Hammonds said the board likely will have to appoint an interim superintendent until Sam's successor is chosen.
The board decided to require applicants to have the minimum qualifications set by the state Department of Education for certification as a superintendent in Louisiana.
Board members split on how to advise applicants on the superintendent range, with some wanting to set a salary range. A majority, however, elected to advertise that the salary will depend on an applicant's experience.
On another matter, the board rescheduled this month's regular meeting for May 15. It had been set for May 14, but that date conflicted with the parish high school's graduation ceremonies, Terrell said.