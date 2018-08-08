Thursday

Menu: Breakfast special: breakfast sausage or ham, grits/biscuit, jelly/margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit and grain bar

Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Summer special: Barbecue bone-in chicken, Chantilly potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, dinner roll, margarine, cantaloupe 

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Country meatballs, mixed vegetables, winter blend vegetables, bread, margarine, oatmeal cookie snack cake

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Southern green beans, bread, margarine, mandarin oranges

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Birthday special: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, dinner roll, cake

CAA Anniversary Celebration: 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Menu: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard, baked beans, mixed fruit 

Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

Tags

View comments