At Jackson Elementary School’s faculty meeting on Sept. 13, the year's first recipients of the school’s Values Cubs awards were honored:
- Dallas Corey presented the Kind Cub to Michelle Dennis for showing great patience and love to Corey’s daughter and all the other prekindergarten cubs.
- D’Ann Turner presented the Respectful Cub to Sasha Simons for investing her time to provide meaningful science professional development to Turner and all the other science teachers.
- Sandra Dunn presented the Responsible Cub to Jazmin Reyes for teaching her students to keep their learning space neat and clean.
Jackson Elementary School’s three school values are respect, responsibility and kindness. On a monthly basis, one teacher for each value is awarded a stuffed cub for best exemplifying that value. The previous month’s recipient chooses the recipient and presents them with the cub at a school faculty meeting.