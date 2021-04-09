CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted April 6 to seek proposals for a structural engineer to examine an old furniture store building the jury bought at the sheriff’s request more than two years ago.
The jury agreed to buy the building on Clinton’s St. Helena Street in January 2019 after Sheriff Jeff Travis proposed renovating it to house many of his operations that are now at the parish jail.
The jury’s Buildings and Properties Committee later that month recommended against buying the building, but the full jury, facing a room packed with sheriff’s deputies, refused to back away from the purchase.
Jurors and Travis estimated then that another $275,000 would be needed to renovate the building to house the sheriff’s civil and criminal divisions.
Neither Travis nor the jury has moved since then to renovate the building, but the recommendation to hire a structural engineer comes after the jury allowed a television production company to use it as a set for a television series.
Subsequent jury discussions have questioned whether the building is structurally sound.
Committee Chairman Kyle Fleniken, who was not on the jury when it bought the building, said Travis has now agreed to pay half of the cost for an engineer to study the building.
Parish building official Larry Thompson recommended in a Feb. 4, 2019, report, before the jury actually completed the purchase, that the jury get a third-party structural inspection.
He listed four areas of concern that he saw in his inspection: wall cracks showing on the building's exterior, an addition's slab sinking about an inch and termite damage on the back west wall. Thompson also said then he was unable to view wooden rafters or truss system in the building.
On another matter, the jury rebuffed another request from Ethel resident George Turner to issue a letter of support for Turner’s organization, The People’s Workshop, as it tries to get federal and state funding for “affordable housing” for elderly and low-income residents.
Although jury President Louis Kent backed Turner’s request, other jurors and Parish Manager Jody Moreau noted that Turner has filed two lawsuits against the jury since 2016.
They also accused Turner of taking a generic letter of support from years ago to proclaim his organization as the parish’s “housing authority.”
Juror Richard Oliveaux told Turner to come back with his request when he has a specific project and a pending application for funding.
In other action, the jury:
- Announced it will begin accepting credit cards for the fees it charges for various permits. Jurors said they will tack an additional 3% on the credit cardholder’s charges to offset the fees that credit card companies charge the jury;
- Said Ward 3 Justice of the Peace Billy Yarbrough, who was elected without opposition last year, has resigned and the state Supreme Court has authorized Ward 1 JP Ray Williams to act in his place until an election is held in October.
- Voted to rezone a tract at 2835 La. 956 from R-1 residential to C-1 commercial, as requested by The Lake at Oakhill LLC.