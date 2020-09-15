HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.20-3.49 GPA, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 GPA. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Students named to the honors list are:
East Feliciana Parish
Clinton
President’s list: Elizabeth A. Kent
Honor roll: Carroll Gunter, Kayla McNabb
Ethel
President’s list: Michael S. Austin, Katherine Overland
Jackson
President’s list: Chancian L. Matthews
Honor roll: Paula R. Sims
Slaughter
President’s list: Benjamin C. Lejeune
West Feliciana Parish
Saint Francisville
President’s list: Keyana C. Cummings, Jacob S. Hoffmann, Bronwen Hunt
Dean’s list: Ollie M. Stephens
Wakefield
President’s list: Honesty N. Mitchell