HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.20-3.49 GPA, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 GPA. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Students named to the honors list are:

 

East Feliciana Parish

Clinton

President’s list: Elizabeth A. Kent

Honor roll: Carroll Gunter, Kayla McNabb

Ethel

President’s list: Michael S. Austin, Katherine Overland

Jackson

President’s list: Chancian L. Matthews

Honor roll: Paula R. Sims

Slaughter

President’s list: Benjamin C. Lejeune

West Feliciana Parish

Saint Francisville

President’s list: Keyana C. Cummings, Jacob S. Hoffmann, Bronwen Hunt

Dean’s list: Ollie M. Stephens

Wakefield

President’s list: Honesty N. Mitchell

