East Feliciana Parish schools has published a notice online about its plans for the start of school.
The district emphasized safety in the document and said, “We will remain flexible and innovative, adapting when necessary to incorporate the best practices of virtual learning and the best advice of public health officials in our country, state, and community.”
One of the guiding principles would be its willingness to shift between levels of face-to-face instruction and online instruction, the report said.
Parents do have a choice for their students. If students are enrolled in the Traditional Program, the student will have to adjust to varying levels of in-person and online instruction based on health trends. A 100% Virtual Program also is available. Students in this program will stay online no matter the health trends.
Families interested in the 100% Virtual Program should complete a survey at https://tinyurl.com/yaak3399 by Wednesday, July 15. The official application will be posted after the survey ends.
According to the plan, schools were to start contacting families Monday, July 13, to get up-to-date contact info and plan attendance days. If your contact information has changed, contact your child’s school office.
The school system will provide updates as they become available on its website at efschools.net, via social media (East Feliciana Public Schools on Facebook and @EastFelSchools on Twitter), through the automated phone and text system, and via individual schools’ social media pages. You can also email questions@efschools.net with any questions.
The school system has a general guideline in place using Gov. John Bel Edwards three phase plan as an outline. If the state reverts to Phase 1, the school will use 100% virtual instruction. Phase 2 will have blended instruction for most students, but students with certain needs will be taught face-to-face with social distancing practices. When the state enters Phase 3, all students will return to face-to-face instruction.
Technology concerns are being addressed, including hot spots for students without internet who live in an area with cell service.
The report lists safety actions planned. Schools will check temperatures of anyone entering the buildings. People with fever or other signs of illness will be sent home. The document lists a plan of action if a child in school is diagnosed with COVID-19. Increased cleaning, social distancing and hand washing are all in the plan. Bus riders will have specific seating based on the percentage of riders allowed on the bus. Cafeteria managers and principals will develop ways to keep students safe and fed on campus.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc4aglna to read the full report for July.