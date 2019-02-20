Quad Area Head Start, in Jackson, spent Valentine’s Day celebrating the day and honoring U.S. states.
Parents and community friends were invited to the gym for the program.
After opening activities, the classes paraded into the gym. Students wore sashes showing the state they represented.
First was Carolyn Gwinn's and Raven Rayford's class representing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. After walking the runway, they performed a Mardi Gras dance.
Deneshia Young's and Rocquell Maiden’s class came in two by two, representing New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and performed a dance from Puerto Rico.
The third class to make its grand entrance and walk down the runway was the class of Joann Hills and Daisy Smith. Their students represented Ohio, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. They sang “Jimmy Crack Corn.”
Nadine Rayford and Diyanna Winn made their grand entrance fourth. They represented Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, California, Arizona and Samoa . The girls wore grass skirts and danced the Kaholo hula as the boys played guitars for the dance.
Fifth was Danielle Hills' and Dynesha Smith's class, who represented Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The students sang “Good Morning” from Disney to represent Florida.
At the end of the program, students then named Frank Edwards IV and Averie Grogan to represent Mr. and Miss USA.