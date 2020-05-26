James M. “Jimmy” Norsworthy III is running for mayor of Jackson.
The 69-year-old Democrat earned a bachelor of science from LSU in 1973.
The election for Jackson mayor has been moved from April 4 to July 11.
"As a lifelong resident and former mayor of the town of Jackson, I humbly ask for your vote and support to serve in this very important office," he said.
"For the last two months, I have made an attempt to contact each and every resident and voter of Jackson to listen to your concerns and how you envision the future of the town of Jackson, and have thoroughly enjoyed this time with each and every one of you."
Norsworthy said, "Many issues have been identified, and they are all possible to accomplish with thought and a planning process. I have a vision and plans to move Jackson forward; however, I will not make promises I cannot keep. I will do my very best to manage and maintain the financial integrity of the town of Jackson and will provide continued progress.
"With your vote, input and support we together can move Jackson forward."