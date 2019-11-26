Slaughter Charter, West Feliciana win big at state cross-country meet
While football gets the most shine during this time of the year, there are plenty of other sports going on as well. One of those is cross country.
At the state cross country meet last week, both West Feliciana High School and Slaughter Community Charter School picked up some hardware to bring back home.
First, the Slaughter Charter boys cross country team became the 2019 Louisiana District 6 Division 1A champions. Congratulations to the boys and their coach for bringing a state title back to Slaughter Charter.
Congratulations also have to be doled out to the West Feliciana girls cross country team who finished in the top five at the state meet. One member of the team, Samantha Ponzo, finished second out of all the girls, winning the state runner-up prize. Mathilde Fox-Smith also finished in the top 10.