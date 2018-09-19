The East Feliciana Parish Planning Commission voted Tuesday to pay a Church Point firm for its effort to save the 18 live oak trees surrounding the historic parish courthouse and an adjacent building housing the sheriff's civil division.
Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said the work by Bob's Tree Preservation grew out of a project to remove a limb touching the roof of the sheriff's office building next to the parish courthouse.
The firm's owner, arborist Robert Thibodeaux, reported that the trees are highly stressed because of poor soil conditions on the courthouse square, Crowe said, and that this was possibly caused by construction work several years ago to renovate the antebellum courthouse.
Crowe said the trees could be valued at $100,000 each, and one that is about 65 percent stressed "may not make it."
The company charged $27,150 to prune the limb and do extensive work to condition the soil around the live oaks.
About $23,000 of that amount will be paid from a courthouse maintenance fund. That fund was started after a movie production company paid $30,000 to use the courthouse grounds in 2015 to film part of the movie, "The Free State of Jones," Crowe and Juror Sean Smith said.
"Hopefully we can save them," Crowe said.
In other matters, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he will handle a recommendation from the Finance and Executive Committee to make the state Ethics Board aware of possible ethics violation concerns "by Planning and Zoning commissioners."
The Ethics Board earlier this year fined former commission member Ed Carroll $1,000 after he admitted that he remained on the commission while it considered and approved a subdivision request involving property he owned.
While they did not say who was involved, jurors serving on the committee said they believed at least one other similar violation had occurred.
Juror Glen Kent said jurors, when considering future appointments to the commission, should look ahead to see if any future conflicts of interest might arise, particularly when commissioners are involved in real estate transactions.
Kent said a commissioner facing an ethical conflict cannot simply recuse himself from voting or discussing the matter before the panel, but must resign.
The jury also agreed to buy an excavator from Crawler Supply Co. for $86,137 and a trailer from the same company for $23,275. The prices were set by competitive bidding conducted by the state's purchasing agency.
Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall said the costs will be split between the jury's capital outlay fund and its road and bridge fund.
The jury also agreed to advertise for two excavator operator openings.