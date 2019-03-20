West Feliciana Middle School chooses teacher of the year Advocate staff report Mar 20, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Feliciana Middle School Principal Mark Lester, left, congratulates social studies teacher Margaret Anne Pruitt, who is the school's 2018-19 teacher of the year. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The West Feliciana Middle School teacher of the year is social studies teacher Margaret Anne Pruitt. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana Middle School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email