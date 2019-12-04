Church Christmas production set
The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 19, Ethel, will hold its Christmas production "The Visitor" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday . The Rev. Joseph L. Washington is pastor.
Annual Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System to host annual events
Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System hosts its annual Open House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13, in the Center Building. The Annual Parade will roll at 10 a.m. the same day.
December Clinton Market on Saturday
Thanksgiving and the frenzied rush of Black Friday is past. Now is the opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts at the December Clinton Market. Take a leisurely stroll around the Courthouse Square between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Wreaths, original art, jewelry, purses, quilts and odds and ends of every kind will be on display at vendor's booths. For your holiday dinners, vendors will have jams and jellies, pickles, nuts and other condiments.
Jackson Christmas Market planned
Vendors are sought for a Jackson Christmas Market 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday in downtown Jackson. Cookies, music, hot chocolate and gumbo are planned. Contact Tammy Michael at Simply Blessed Antique Mall, (225) 247-7215 or tmich33@bellsouth.net.
Lane Home Health to mark anniversary
Lane Home Health will host its 35th Anniversary Celebration and Open House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, . Lane Home Health is behind Lane Regional Medical Center near the entrance to the fitness trail and Wall of Veterans at 6300 Main Street, Zachary. A brief ceremony will be held at 3:15 p.m., followed by refreshments and tours of the facility. For information, call (225) 658-4150.
Honor a vet
People are invited to honor the veteran or service member in their life this Christmas with a personalized commemorative brick for the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park. For information, visit www.RegionalVeteransPark.org. Regional Veterans Park is located on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.
Christmas comes to St. Francisville
St. Francisville's annual Christmas in the Country is Friday through Sunday.
Visit www.facebook.com/Christmas-in-the-Country-St-Francisville-WFeliciana-Parish-839713139483439/ for information on the many events.
Slaughter events set for weekend
The Slaughter Christmas Festival is Saturday. Shopping starts at 10 a.m. at the Town Walk.
The Slaughter Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Saturday. The parade begins and ends on Midway Road by the Charter School. It heads east on Church Street, then south on La. 19, turns north onto West Drive, west on Church Street and returns to the school.
The Slaughter Community Charter School Pancakes with Santa and 5K Pancake Run is at 8 a.m. Saturday. For adults, the 5K and all you can eat pancakes are $15. For students, the run and pancakes are $10. For pancakes only, the cost is $5.
The Slaughter Elementary School PTO's Festival of Trees 2019 will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, at Slaughter Town Hall, 3337 Church St. Admission is free. Drawing tickets are 20 for $10 with no limit and a dozen trees to choose from. On Friday, free carriage rides will be offered. Goodies will be for sale in the Gingerbread Café.
WFPSO Kids Christmas
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Kids Christmas is at 11 a.m., Dec. 14, at West Feliciana Middle School Gym. Children ages birth to 10 years old are invited for photos with Santa, a bike raffle, a toy giveaway, food and drinks. The department seeks toy or monetary donations. Any amount will help. Only new toys in the package are accepted. To donate to Kids Christmas, come by the Sheriff’s Office or call Barbara Bonaventure at (225) 784-3109.
Angola Rodeo ticket sale opens soon
Tickets for the spring Angola Rodeo in April will go on sale Monday. Visit angolarodeo.com.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass and Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.