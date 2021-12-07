St. Francisville celebrated Christmas in the Country over the weekend with lots of holiday-themed events for the family.
Part of the event featured a Christmas Clue Card scavenger hunt. Visitors picked up clue cards at the West Feliciana Library and the Historical Society Museum/Visitor Center to help Santa locate his missing reindeer and misfit toys. After solving the clues, the cards were dropped off in the Letters to Santa mailbox at the Town Hall.
A display of Christmas trees decorated by Bains Lower Elementary was in Parker Park. The display will be up throughout the holiday season.
Choirs from Bains Lower Elementary, Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Middle and West Feliciana High schools performed at Town Hall and the mayor lit the town Christmas tree, which was followed by fireworks.
A living nativity was featured inside First Baptist Church and the lights were turned on at West Feliciana Hospital.
On Saturday, a community prayer breakfast was held at the United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall and breakfast With Santa featured breakfast, crafts, cookie decorating, dance performances, photos and a visit from Santa Claus. The West Feliciana High dancers and cheerleaders also performed.
Friends of the Library's Tour of Homes featured visits at four local homes decorated for the Christmas season. The day also included "A Jane Austen Christmas" at Audubon State Historic Site/Oakley Plantation.