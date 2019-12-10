The first trial for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe began Tuesday, more than two years after authorities say he fatally shot three men who were found dead on their rural properties and injured one other.
In East Feliciana Parish, Sharpe, 38, is accused of second-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting death of Thomas Bass, first-degree murder in the fatal October 2017 shooting of Brad DeFranceschi and attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby.
Sharpe also faces a second-degree murder charge in East Baton Rouge Parish in the slaying of former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr.
In East Feliciana Parish on Tuesday, prosecutors and Sharpe's lawyer whittled a group of more than 50 potential jurors down to 12, as well as two alternates, a process lasting nearly 10 hours. A significant factor they will weigh is whether Sharpe was mentally able to distinguish right from wrong when he allegedly committed the string of killings.
Following his arrest that October, Sharpe told investigators he shot his victims to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, according to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office.
Sharpe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Defense lawyer Tommy Damico may also push to move the case outside of the parish amid worries the heavily publicized killings might influence the jurors.
During the jury selection, Damico questioned potential jurors about their knowledge of the case and whether they could set aside details they've gleaned from news coverage, as well as rumors spread on social media at the time.
The shootings happened within a 25-mile radius of Clinton and put the Bluff Creek area on edge for several weeks.
"It was quite the talk of the town," Damico told potential jurors. "For me to believe you haven't heard about this is surprising."
District Judge William G. Carmichael has yet to rule on Damico's motion to change venues.
Bass, 62, was killed outside his La. 960 residence; DeFranceschi, 48, was slain outside his home on the Avondale Scout Reservation on La. 63; and Hornsby was wounded outside his residence close to La. 63. He was shot a week before Breeden was killed.
Breeden, 66, was fatally shot while working in his front yard on Pride-Port Hudson Road. Sharpe's trial in East Baton Rouge was pushed back until June of next year.
Breeden's son, Buzz, said outside of the courthouse Tuesday that he is glad Sharpe's trial is moving along in East Feliciana.
"It's going to be a long couple of days and I'm sure an emotional couple of days," Breeden said. "I'm looking for a positive outcome."
Sharpe had lived in Clinton for several years and worked as a plumber in the area. Officials have said he appeared to have had little to no prior relationship to any of the victims he's accused of shooting while driving past their yards.
Several doctors examined Sharpe and reported he was not insane at the time of the shootings, and judges declared him competent to stand trial in both parishes.
Those findings may play a significant part in the jury's decision, as several medical professionals are expected to testify during the trial.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys on Tuesday spent significant time asking potential jurors their thoughts about mental health and whether they would consider evidence arguing that Sharpe could not distinguish between right and wrong.
People who are found not guilty by reason of insanity are exempt from serving time in correctional institutions. Judges in those cases can mandate that a person enter into a secure psychiatric facility indefinitely if they are a danger to themselves or others.
Patients who are committed to state hospitals have the option to ask a judge for their release.
The ruling deeming Sharpe fit for trial came after prosecutors in East Feliciana said they wouldn't seek the death penalty against him. He instead faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Opening arguments for the trial are expected to begin Wednesday morning in Clinton.