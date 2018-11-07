The following support groups will meet in November at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary:
Food Addicts Anonymous, a weekly support group for men and women willing to recover from the disease of food addiction, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 8, 15 and 27. There will be no meeting on Thanksgiving. For information, call Velma Alford, (225) 715-9268.
A stroke support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers will meet at noon Friday, Nov. 16. Lunch will be provided, and advance registration is requested. For information or to register, call the Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
An Alzheimers caregiver support group providing caregivers of people with dementia with an opportunity to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23. For information, call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.