Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Louisiana DAR Workshop on Aug. 2-3 in Pineville.
The theme of the weekend was “Lights, Camera, Action” and included business meetings, a Friday dinner and a Saturday luncheon followed by meetings with state committee chairs. Special guest Susan Gillette Meer, of Pennsylvania, spoke on ways for chapters to increase and retain members, as well as spotlight their activities in their communities to promote the DAR.
Alexander Stirling Chapter members attending the workshop were Lauren Durr, Mary Margaret Jones, Anne Klein, Nancy Bickham and Beth Dawson.
Charlotte White, of Winnsboro, was introduced as the new state regent for the Louisiana State Society of the DAR, and she talked about her proposed state project. She encouraged members to attend the Board of Management meeting Nov. 2 in Pineville for details.
Members brought school supplies for the DAR Hindman Settlement School, in Hindman, Kentucky, and provided items for gift baskets to benefit the Service for Veterans Committee. Each district will use funds raised from the baskets for activities at their local veterans home. Dawson serves as the state’s Service to Veterans Chairman.
People interested in learning about the DAR or have questions about membership eligibility can contact Anne Klein by email at kleinanne@bellsouth.net. The Alexander Stirling chapter is composed of members from East and West Feliciana parishes as well as Pointe Coupee Parish.