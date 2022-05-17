Jason Landry and Jessica Miller, of Lane Regional Medical Center, received the Celebrate Nursing Award from the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association
This award recognizes nurses for their dedication to the advancement of nursing practice and who excel in nursing, encourage professional development, and promote a positive image of nursing.
Landry is a registered nurse with 27 years of experience and is a past Lane Employee of the Month. As the lead administrative house supervisor, he is an advocate and mentor throughout the hospital, a news release said. He is on a number of policy, procedure and leadership committees, including hospital activities, environment of care and emergency management. Landry plays an active role in medical staff updates and daily patient safety huddles. Landry has completed national incident management systems training, hazmat training and the LHA leadership development program. During emergency situations, he works closely with local law enforcement agencies, various coroner’s offices and ambulance transport providers.
With more than four years of experience, Miller is a certified maternal newborn nurse on the Labor, Delivery, Post-Partum and Recovery unit and is a primary preceptor for new nurses. Miller is an advocate for proper infant care and safety and works closely with parents to provide helpful information and education in support for their newborns, the release said.