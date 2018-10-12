The Clinton mayor and police chief are wanted on abuse of office and illegal contract allegations after an investigation into the 2016 lease of four police vehicles, which have since caused the town significant debt, according to new court filings.

Arrest warrants for Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn and town Mayor Lori Ann Bell were filed by the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office Friday morning. By noon Friday, Dunn and Bell had turned themselves in to Sheriff's officials, said Chief Criminal Deputy Greg Phares.

The arrest warrants for Bell and Dunn alleged that the town officials knowingly and willingly violated three state laws: approval of applications, leased movables by false representation and malfeasance in office.

Bell and Dunn signed a multi-year contract in June 2016 for the lease of four Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles, which Bell signed as the lessee on behalf of the town and Dunn signed as the counsel for the lease, the warrants say. Dunn is not an attorney, former court filings note.

Their warrants allege that by signing the lease without a resolution from the Clinton Board of Aldermen or a correspondence between the town and the State bond Commission, Bell was "incurring debt on behalf of the town in violation of (state law)," the warrant says.

The arrest warrants come amid mounting fiscal challenges for the small town in East Feliciana Parish, which includes its inability to pay for the leased police vehicles, which have been taken away from the town.

Neither Bell nor Dunn could be immediately reached for comment.

