The East Feliciana Council on Aging has reopened as of Jan. 31, a news release said.
It will serve lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Bingo will be on Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Tai chi class will be at 10:45 a.m. and noon on Mondays and Fridays.
Call (225) 683-9862 before noon the day before you plan to come to reserve a meal.
Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
Free transportation is provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.