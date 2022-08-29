Football season is officially here, with teams from around the state getting set to kick off their regular seasons on the first Friday of September.
Over the past few weeks, I have spent time speaking with coaches from around the area to get some insight into what the season is going to look like for their respective programs. This week, I got the chance to speak with West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller.
The last time Fuller and I spoke, it was about his team’s highly proactive summer training program. In our more recent chat, the coach informed me his boys finished the summer strong and said they have showed lots of progress in the run-up to the season.
“We improved a lot in the areas of strength, speed, and agility,” Fuller said.
One of the most important things you can have in any football program is consistency. With the natural turnover of seniors graduating and assistant coaches taking new jobs, consistency is a hard thing to find in high school football. That, however, will not be an issue for this year’s West Feliciana Saints.
Not only are there a handful of starters returning on offense, defense and special teams, but they also have a lot of the same assistant coaches as last year. The retention of his support staff of coaches is something that Fuller was particularly happy about.
“We’re fortunate to have a very talented team, and lots of different guys will stand out during the course of the season,” Fuller said.
Delvin Whitaker and Jontre Cummings, the senior linebacker duo, were two players the coach said could have a standout campaign. Whitaker also plays running back, and he’ll likely see quite a few carries this season. Cummings is a player that, according to Fuller, “really stepped into a leadership role” this offseason.
Another player that the coach made sure to single out was his quarterback, Joel Rogers. “He is elite in many different ways,” Fuller said about Rogers. “He’s an elite athlete. He has elite football knowledge. He’s elite as a leader.”
What impresses Fuller most about Rogers is his selfless attitude. The coach said, “Rogers isn’t our quarterback just because he’s a great athlete. He could play anywhere on the field, but he chooses to play quarterback in order to help the team as a whole. I can’t say enough about the value he brings us.”
Fuller laid out his keys to a successful season.
“We want to focus on playing complimentary football, with all three phases working together,” he said.
This unity between offense, defense and special teams is something that the team has been working hard on according to the coach. Another key to success, and a spot where Fuller feels his team has an advantage over the competition, is the running back position. “Our running back group is immensely important,” Fuller said. “We’ve got a collection of kids with big play potential who are going to be hard to play against.”
After speaking with Fuller, it feels like his running backs are not going to be the only part of the team that is hard to play against. The 2022 West Feliciana Saints, as a unit, look to be a hard proposition for any opponent.
The West Feliciana Saints kick off their regular season Friday against the East Feliciana Tigers. It is a home game for the Saints, and kickoff is at 7 p.m. You won’t want to miss this season-opening clash.