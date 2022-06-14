Blood drive planned
Drop in and give blood at RKM Primary Care, 11990 Jackson St., Clinton from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday,.June 22. Visit donor.lifeshare.org to sign up for an appointment.
Music coming
Put June 23 on your calendar for the next Vibes in the Ville. The Remnants will be performing.
Road closure
A complete road closure was planned to start Monday just north of the Bluffs entrance on La. 965. It will remain closed for approximately four weeks for bridge repair. Traffic will use La. 965 to US 61 to LA 10 to LA 965.
Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through the project.
OLLI membership open
OLLI membership enrollment is open for the upcoming academic year from July 1 through June 30. Enroll and pay online at https://online.lsu.edu/continuing-education/olli-lsu/ or by calling or emailing the LSU OLLI office at (225) 578-2500 or via email at olli@outreach.lsu.edu.
Early bird registration for summer classes will begin June 13. Purchase a membership first, then enroll and pay for classes. OLLI at LSU — Felicianas Chapter has announced several classes.