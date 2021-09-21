East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Aug. 3-Sept. 12:
Aug. 3
Dewey Morgan: 4592 Old Liberty Road N., Clinton; 46; domestic abuse battery
Aug. 4
Chance Marcus: 2273 Midway Road, Slaughter; 30; prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, headlamp for motor vehicle, driver must be licensed
Aug. 6
Lisha Hall: 9593 La. 10, Greensburg; 33; fugitive warrant
Lucas Boyd: 11800 Marston St., Clinton; 35; weekender
Aug. 9
Teresa Fedduccia: 2708 Maureen St., Pineville; 21; two counts bench warrant
Shannon Russell: 12674 Muse Lane, Clinton; 41; domestic abuse, aggravated battery, cruelty to juvenile
Aug. 10
Seth Martin: 4735 Old Liberty Road, Clinton; 27; bench warrant
Otis Galmon: 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge; 42; probation violation
Aug. 11
Howard Willis: 119 Elenore St., Lafayette; 32; hold for Department of Corrections
Noah Williams: 115 Turner Chapel Road, Greensburg; 19; second-degree murder
Peerless Roberts: 1607 Neco Town Road, New Iberia; 27; hold for Department of Corrections
Aaron Hurst: 1517 La. 1042, Greensburg; 21; second degree murder
Jason Wood: 312 Weiland Drive, Baker; 47; driving while intoxicated second, driving on roadway of traffic, operating vehicle with suspended license, possession of Schedule II
Jack DaQuilla: 9448 Machost Road, Zachary; 50; fugitive
Aug. 12
Justin Hughes: 9448 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge; 43; fugitive
Kararius Grinner: 2626 75th Ave., Baton Rouge; 32; second degree murder
Aug. 13
Devontray Rogers: 5847 Deercreek Lane, Ethel; 22; bench warrant
Aug. 14
Jayla Johnson: 7183 River Road, Clinton; 22; bench warrant
Cemontra Anderson: 2896 North St., Jackson; 24; resisting an officer
Bryan Green: 2298 Dawson Road, Jackson; 32; possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment on vehicle, operation with a suspended license, certificate of insurance proof, bench warrant
Aug. 15
Lafreddie Crier: 2669 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge; 29; bench warrant
Jordan Dubois: 5552 Line Road, Ethel; 30; simple damage to property, domestic abuse battery
Aug. 18
Cole Chapman: 6134 Bristle Cone Court, Greenwell Springs; 21; bench warrant
Antoine Bowser: 2614 Meadowood Drive, Zachary; 32; bench warrant
Aug. 20
Lucas Boyd: 11800 Marston St.; Clinton; 35; serving weekends
Matthew Elliot: 3703 La. 952, Jackson; 28; bench warrant
Aug. 21
Tanner Bernard: 3871 Black Bayou Road, Leland, Mississippi; 22; bench warrant
Victoria Simmons: 10479 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 50; bench warrant
Brock Allen: 5805 Deercreek Lane, Ethel; 43; resisting arrest, simple battery
Tiffany Salangg: 5808 Deercreek Lane, Ethel; 46; fugitive warrant
Jeremy Matthews: 4390 Felix Road, Ethel; 29; fugitive warrant
Aug. 22
Jamarus Matthews: 4210 La. 955, Ethel; 28; resisting arrest
Lawrence Saxton: 4207 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 30; simple battery, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property
Aug. 23
Caleb Crum: 17507 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; 24; fugitive warrant
Jaccory Carr: 35 Collin Loop Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; 23; resisting arrest, reckless operation no accident, simple arson, obstruction of justice juvenile, possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon
Jason Tubbs: 12237 La. 961, Clinton; 48; bench warrant
Kenneth Washington: 10837 Cannon St., Clinton; 21; remaining after forbidden, criminal damage, possession of weapon by convicted felon
Aug. 24
Donald Pierce: 6754 La. 68, Jackson; 49; bench warrant
Aug. 26
Jared Wall: 4007 Market St., Jackson: 41; unauthorized use of a movable
Aug. 27
Christine Jackson: 6265 Line Road, Ethel; 23; bench warrant
Aug. 29
Dana Jean White: 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 55; DWI, reckless operation
Aug. 31
Lamarcue Rogers: 10055 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; 34; aggravated assault with firearm
Sept. 2
Branden Bankston: 10808 Reilly St., Clinton; 19; attempted second degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Sept. 3
Tedrick L. Hayes: 6307 E. Myrtle St., Baker; 40; fugitive warrant, resisting an officer by flight, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault
Sept. 4
Gloria Gwinn: 4289 Oakland Drive, Ethel; 38; bench warrant
Terral Teron Harrell: 7735 Battle Road, Ethel; 42; resisting a police officer with force or violence, operating vehicle with suspended license, switched plates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of Schedule 1, fugitive warrant
Sept. 5
Stephanie Edwards: 9386 Schulingkamp Lane, Slaughter; 43; possession of Schedule 2 drugs, prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license
Robert Culpepper: 10408 Beechgrove Road, Clinton; 46; flight from officer, disturbing the peace by drunkenness, malfeasance in office
Sept. 6
Stephen Walker: 8113 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; 48; illegal possession of stolen things, theft
Sept. 7
Sarah Netterville: 2921 Landmor Drive, Slaughter; 33; criminal trespass, child desertion, bench warrant
Sept. 9
Theodore Dennis: 6901 Williams Drive, Wilson; 39; Possession of Schedule 1 drugs, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicle
Alfonozo Whitfield: 4318 La. 956, Ethel; 32; attempted theft, trespass-criminal; possession of Schedule 2 drugs
Kenny K. Claiborne: 54 Hunger Lane, Centreville, Mississippi; 33; attempted second degree murder, simple criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrument, aggravated assault with firearm, attempted second degree murder
Sept. 10
Kendrick Spears: 9460 Deer Run Drive, Zachary; 46; bench warrant
Sept. 12
Douglas Cazes: 2014 Cypress Cove Ave., Zachary; 32; operating a vehicle while intoxicated