Up-and-down week for Feliciana sports
Don’t blink or you might miss the action and movement taking place for Feliciana sports teams and players.
Winter sports such as soccer and basketball ended for all of the Feliciana teams, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Indoor Track Meet signaled the start of spring sports such as baseball, softball, and track and field.
Before launching into spring, a closeout of winter sports in the Felicianas:
- Three senior West Feliciana Saints football players signed scholarships to play college football on Feb. 6. Khiry Morrison will take his talents to Louisiana Tech University and join former Saints Smoke Harris and Derek Turner. Two-sport athlete Clayton Howard will head north to Minnesota-Crookston to play for the Golden Eagles, and Olonzo Jackson will travel to play football at RPA College in Arlington, Texas.
Of his three seniors, coach Robb Odom said, “Though their senior year may not have ended with a deep playoff run, these three were an integral part of the 2017 state championship and our 2016 semifinal run. ... “Their respective schools will be getting guys who know how to win.”
- After upsetting 12th seed Parkview on Jan. 31 in the first round of the Division III girls soccer playoffs, the Lady Saints soccer playoff run ended with a loss to the fifth seed in Division III (St. Louis) in the regional round on Feb. 5. The Lady Saints finished the season with a record of 6-11-1.
- The West Feliciana Lady Saints basketball team was awarded the 19th seed in the Class 3A playoffs after a strong regular season that produced a 20-11 record with a young team. The Lady Saints were forced to take to the road for the first-round road game to play 14th seed Kaplan (21-12) on Feb. 14 but fell short 58-54.
- The Silliman boys won the district basketball championship the weekend of Feb. 2 with a victory over Central Private by a score of 62-50, and the Silliman girls finished second in the district tournament. Based on these performances, the boys were the top seed and the girls were the second seed in the South State tournament at Columbia Academy from Feb. 11-16.
- Both the boys and girls received a first-round bye in the South State Tournament. The Silliman girls suffered a loss (32-48) in the AAA quarterfinals to Hillcrest Christian. The Silliman boys suffered a similar quarterfinal fate, losing to St. Aloysius (40-57) on Feb. 13.
- The Silliman JV girls basketball team finished 19-5 and won the District Championship with Alainna Weaver named as the tournament MVP.
- There was a Feliciana flavor at the Allstate Sugar Bowl /LHSAA Indoor Track Championships on Saturday at LSU. Though none of the teams from the Felicianas were team champions, there were plenty of outstanding individual efforts. State individual Division II champions included: Kam Jackson, of West Feliciana, in the 60-meter run (6.9 sec); Richard Davis, of East Feliciana, in the 400-meter (50.73 seed); and Kelly Goff, of West Feliciana, in the 3,200-meter (11:58.66). Kennedy London, of West Feliciana, was state runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles.