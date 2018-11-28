CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish police jurors seem to be running out of patience with Parish Coroner Michael Cramer, who has been locked in a spending dispute with the Police Jury since he took office in March 2016.
Jurors said last week they will request an Executive Committee meeting with District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla to see if he will "file an action in court to bring this to a head," as Juror Glen Kent put it.
Former Parish Manager John Rouchon, Cramer's assistant, brought up the dispute near the close of the jury's routine Nov. 20 meeting, asking why a jury committee has not met with Cramer as jurors said in September they would.
Current Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said she has been attempting to pay Cramer for the invoices on which they agree the jury owes, but Cramer returns all of the checks without cashing them.
"Cramer is sending back the checks. ... There are plenty we agree on. I'm going to keep sending them," Crowe said.
Rouchon charged that the partial payments don't include explanations of what the jury claims is disputed, but Crowe said she carefully outlines an explanation of what amounts are accepted and those that are disputed.
"He won't accept what is not in dispute," Crowe said.
In dealing with Cramer, "it always comes back to we're the stupid ones," Juror Keith Mills said, prompting Kent to request a meeting with D'Aquilla.
Jury President Louis Kent said he will try to set up a meeting with the district attorney to see if the dispute can be brought before a judge.
Crowe presented jurors with budget proposals for 2019 during the meeting, and the document says Cramer requested $206,800 for his budget next year, but Crowe set it at $106,000.
The amount budgeted for the office includes $98,000 from the jury's General Fund, which Crowe said represents a 7.5 percent increase in jury support.
"Funds budgeted for the Coroner's salary and benefits have been returned to the Police Jury each month. These checks are voided, and funds will remain in the fund balance if the current elected Coroner decides to collect it in the future," the budget narrative says.
The jury set a 6 p.m. Dec. 10 public hearing on the new budget, which Crowe said is in line with the jury's operations during the past two years.
She asked jurors to study the figures and recommend any changes they feel should be made before it is adopted before they new year.