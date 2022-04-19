Tunica Hills WMA closed for weekend
Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area will be closed to the public April 23-24, except to those people properly licensed and permitted for turkey hunting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.
Tunica Hills WMA is composed of two separate tracts. The North Tract (2,346 acres) is immediately adjacent to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The South Tract (4,156 acres) is off Old Tunica Road in West Feliciana Parish approximately 9 miles northwest of St. Francisville.
For information, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills or contact Bradley Breland at bbreland@wlf.la.gov or (985) 543-4777.
Model railroaders return
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders have reopened its facility on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., in Jackson. The club is open free of charge on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It operates and displays indoor and outdoor model trains in all popular American scales and offers covered outdoor space for picnics, birthday celebrations and other group events. For information, visit www.greaterbrrailroaders.com.
Break up with salt
Break up With Salt is a program to help adults at risk or with hypertension/high blood pressure learn about managing their condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking. The four-part educational series will be held virtually May 17, 24, 31 and June 7 at noon.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter. Participants will receive all information discussed at each class
The program is open to the public for free. People should attend all four classes to get all the information presented because each class is a different topic. Call (225) 635-3614 for information. Deadline to sign up is May 11. Registration is online at https://forms.office.com/r/BuAWrCwkGn.
Chamber hosts talk on social media
The West Feliciana Chamber is holding a Lunch & Learn on "Social Media for the Busy Business Owner" at 11:30 a.m. April 28 at Restaurant 1796's banquet room. The cost is $10 per person. RSVP by calling the chamber at (225) 635-6717 or email info@westfelicianachamber.org.
Events at Parker Park
Vibes in the Ville will feature Konspiracy at 5:30 p.m. April 28 in Parker Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free event.
Farmers Market
The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in front of Parker Park on Commerce Street.
2022 Nursing Scholarship deadline
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award through Saturday, April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Strong Women classes available
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Department started March 8. Both morning and evening classes are available: Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions, which focus on core muscles. Classes will be at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, in St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.