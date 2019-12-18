The East Feliciana Police Jury and Sheriff Christmas Tree glows with decorations during the third annual lighting ceremony at Courthouse Square in Clinton on Thursday, Dec. 12. The tree was donated by Windy Hills Tree Farm.
Kaden Fletcher, left, 9, and his brother, Dakota Fletcher, 8, place ornaments on the East Feliciana Parish Christmas Tree after it was lit during the third annual East Feliciana Police Jury and Sheriff Christmas Tree Lighting at Courthouse Square in Clinton on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Liam Cruse, 4, puts an ornament on the East Feliciana Parish Christmas Tree after it was lit during the third annual East Feliciana Parish Police Jury and Sheriff Christmas Tree Lighting at Courthouse Square in on Thursday, Dec. 12.
East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council members, from left, Rhonda Torrence, Ginger Wilkins and volunteer Vivian Prophet prepare a treat decorating station before the start of the third annual East Feliciana Police Jury and Sheriff Christmas Tree Lighting at Courthouse Square in Clinton on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Christmas ornaments, made by a prison inmate out of cardboard for children to place on the tree, on display during the East Feliciana Police Jury and Sheriff Christmas Tree Lighting at Courthouse Square in Clinton on Thursday, Dec. 12. Children were encouraged to make their own ornaments at home to place on the tree.
Larson Williams, 5, writes his name on an ornament to put on the Christmas tree during the East Feliciana Police Jury and Sheriff Christmas Tree Lighting at Courthouse Square in Clinton on Thursday, Dec. 12.
