A civil rights attorney representing the family of a man killed by an East Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputy said Thursday it was "unconscionable" for the 31-year-old to have been chased for stealing a raw chicken and shot dead in the middle of the night behind a convenience store.

"We don't kill people in America for being hungry," lawyer Benjamin Crump said.

The Sheriff's Office has said Christopher Whitfield was shot accidentally after part-time Deputy Glenn Sims chased him to behind the Texaco gasoline station and convenience store in Ethel early on Oct. 14. Investigators said that, after Sims fired a warning shot into the ground, the two struggled on the ground until the deputy's gun fired, striking Whitfield in his lower back. Whitfield died at the scene.

"It is unconscionable in one of the most prosperous countries in the world that we would shoot someone for taking food," Crump said during a news conference in front of the courthouse in Clinton.

Whitfield's death sparked a heated protest days later, with family members and their supporters decrying the shooting as unjust. They said he wasn't a danger to pursuing deputies and was running away when Sims grabbed him by the back of his hoodie.

"My son is not a violent person, he did what he did but he is not a bad person," said Whitfield's mother," Ella Whitfield. "My heart is empty, and I miss him so much."

Court records show Sims was previously convicted of at least three crimes in the parish, including a 2006 battery conviction for assaulting his girlfriend over several years. In one instance, the woman sought treatment in the emergency room after she told investigators that Sims choked her and threw her to the ground.

Department and court records show Sims was fired shortly pleading guilty to simple battery that same year.

The infraction would have stripped him of his license to be a law officer in Louisiana if it had happened after lawmakers updated guidelines in 2017 to include revocations for domestic violence convictions.

"Not even McDonalds would have them working for them after he’s convicted of the things he is been convicted of, but yet he's allowed to carry a gun and badge," Crump said. "It doesn't make any sense."

Sheriff Jeff Travis said his office wasn't aware of Sims' criminal history or previous firing because the events happened before Travis took office in mid-2016.

Records show Sims returned to the sheriff's office sometime after his 2006 firing, but murky records kept under former East Feliciana Sheriff Talmadge Bunch don't say when Sims came back. Documents also didn't include an explanation about why he was fired.

Sims returned to the sheriff's office sometime after and left again in 2008, and he had recently been working as a part-time deputy while working another job with the parish police jury. He's remained on paid leave since the shooting.

The sheriff's office is conducting its own investigation into the shooting, a departure from protocol in that most agencies turn over investigations completely to state agents.

Carol Powell Lexing, a Louisiana lawyer also representing Whitfield's family, questioned whether the sheriff's office can review Whitfield's death in a fair manner.

"When you have the public's interest at stake, there is a serious conflict of interest," she said. "The fox is in the hen house investigating their own officers and not doing a thing about it."

The sheriff's office said it plans to relay its findings to the district attorney for possible criminal charges.