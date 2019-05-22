Southern University held its Spring 2019 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 10, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The SUBR Spring 2019 Class includes 400 undergraduate degree candidates and 136 candidates for graduate degrees.

Omar J. Dorsey, a classically trained actor, who stars as Hollywood Desonier in Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Queen Sugar,” a dramatic television series created, directed and executive produced by Ava DuVernay alongside Winfrey. The series is based on the novel by Natalie Baszile. Dorsey won a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2018 Black Reel awards for his portrayal.

The university released its candidates for degrees for the Spring and Summer semesters.

GRADUATE SCHOOL CANDIDATES FOR DEGREES

Spring & Summer 2019

MASTER OF ARTS

Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Clinton: Porshe Shar-Dae Hitchens

MASTER OF EDUCATION

Educational Leadership

Clinton: DeQuincey R. Matthews and Kenyetta P. Washington

EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE

St. Francisville: Dorothy Jean Young White

Candidates for degrees

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Agricultural Sciences

Baton Rouge: Cameron A. Ford, Dorothy M. Gathers and Tamisha l. Molden

FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE

Jackson: Caleah A. Watts 

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

Jackson: Destiny A. Wilson 

COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH

Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies

Jackson: Chiandria L. Ferguson

COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE

Jackson: David Deloach 

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Slaughter: Keltrin K. Burrell II 

NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE

Clinton: Donalda R. Davis

DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES

HONORS COLLEGE

Melody Byrd: B.S. in Marketing

Alison Chi: B.S. in Nursing

Simone Garrett: B.S. in Chemistry

Desirae George-McCool: B.S. in Biology

Tyler Henderson: B.S. in Computer Science

Troi Jefferson: B.S. in Psychology

Oscar McClain: B.S. in Chemistry

Jennay Mitchell: B.S. in Nursing

Jalilah Muhammad: B.S. in Chemistry

Victoria Price: B.S. in Biology

Joneisha Smith: B.S. in Nursing

Jovanie Smith: B.S. in Computer Science

Taija Stoner-Harris: B.S. in Chemistry

Eric Thompson Jr.: B.S. in Civil Engineering

Ashley Torres: B.S. in Nursing

Melanie Walker: B.S. in Nursing

