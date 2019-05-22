Southern University held its Spring 2019 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 10, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The SUBR Spring 2019 Class includes 400 undergraduate degree candidates and 136 candidates for graduate degrees.
Omar J. Dorsey, a classically trained actor, who stars as Hollywood Desonier in Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Queen Sugar,” a dramatic television series created, directed and executive produced by Ava DuVernay alongside Winfrey. The series is based on the novel by Natalie Baszile. Dorsey won a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2018 Black Reel awards for his portrayal.
The university released its candidates for degrees for the Spring and Summer semesters.
GRADUATE SCHOOL CANDIDATES FOR DEGREES
Spring & Summer 2019
MASTER OF ARTS
Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Clinton: Porshe Shar-Dae Hitchens
MASTER OF EDUCATION
Educational Leadership
Clinton: DeQuincey R. Matthews and Kenyetta P. Washington
EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
St. Francisville: Dorothy Jean Young White
Candidates for degrees
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Agricultural Sciences
Baton Rouge: Cameron A. Ford, Dorothy M. Gathers and Tamisha l. Molden
FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE
Jackson: Caleah A. Watts
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
Jackson: Destiny A. Wilson
COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies
Jackson: Chiandria L. Ferguson
COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE
Jackson: David Deloach
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
Slaughter: Keltrin K. Burrell II
NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE
Clinton: Donalda R. Davis
DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES
HONORS COLLEGE
Melody Byrd: B.S. in Marketing
Alison Chi: B.S. in Nursing
Simone Garrett: B.S. in Chemistry
Desirae George-McCool: B.S. in Biology
Tyler Henderson: B.S. in Computer Science
Troi Jefferson: B.S. in Psychology
Oscar McClain: B.S. in Chemistry
Jennay Mitchell: B.S. in Nursing
Jalilah Muhammad: B.S. in Chemistry
Victoria Price: B.S. in Biology
Joneisha Smith: B.S. in Nursing
Jovanie Smith: B.S. in Computer Science
Taija Stoner-Harris: B.S. in Chemistry
Eric Thompson Jr.: B.S. in Civil Engineering
Ashley Torres: B.S. in Nursing
Melanie Walker: B.S. in Nursing