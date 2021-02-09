Are you interested in what resource concerns should be a priority on agricultural land in East and West Feliciana parishes?
If yes, consider joining a virtual, locally led conservation meeting to give your input at 8:30 a.m. March 2. The public is encouraged to become proactive in providing input and concerns so that issues can be properly addressed in the future, according to a news release.
Topics to be discussed will include concerns regarding natural resources on agricultural lands, including but not limited to, soil erosion and sediment, flooding, water quality, irrigation, nutrient management, prescribed grazing, habitat loss and livestock watering. Each of these issues affects farmers and landowners in both East and West Feliciana parishes, and input from the public is imperative, the release said.
Representatives the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District will be at the meeting. These agencies' programs incorporate wetlands and erosion prevention services, pond boring, cattle, conservation of wetlands, and other aspects of farming and land conservation efforts.
The meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams. For information or to get the link, call (985) 839-5687 ext. 3054 or email james.boyett@usda.gov or call Arlene Culpepper at (225) 686-5946 Ext. 3 or via email arlene.culpepper@la.nacdnet.net.