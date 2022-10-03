It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games.
Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
Slaughter Charter was unstoppable in its 62-6 homecoming win over Northeast High School. Slaughter Charter also remains undefeated, sitting at 5-0 and atop the Class 1A standings. Needless to say, it has been a marvelous season for the Knights thus far. They will remain at home this week, hosting Jewel M. Sumner High School Friday. It’ll be another tough test for the Knights, but one they will hope to pass with flying colors.
East Feliciana Tigers pitched a dominant shutout this past Friday against Livonia, winning the game 50-0. The now 3-2 Tigers will hope to keep that momentum rolling this week as they go back on the road to take on Baker High School. It is a game East Feliciana will expect to win, especially considering their performance against Livonia, but don’t expect Baker to go down without a fight. No matter the score line, this will be a hard-fought game.
The Silliman Wildcats came up just a touchdown short in their homecoming appearance, falling to the undefeated Adams County 28-21. Despite the loss, it is important to note that Silliman gave Adams County a better fight than most other opponents have this season.
The usually domineering Adams County offense and defense both struggled with Silliman through much of the game, a real credit to the toughness and grit that the Wildcats possess. The Wildcats now sit at 4-3 on the regular season with a handful of challenging games left on the docket. They will remain at home this week to take on Oakdale High School in a nondistrict matchup. It’s the final nondistrict game of the regular season for Silliman, so they will hope to use this as a bit of a tuneup for the arduous final stretch.