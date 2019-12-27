This week, the staff of The Democrat and The Watchman is walking down memory as we look back at our favorite stories of 2019.
Last week we looked at January through June and this week we review July through December.
July
Photographer Jill Moore took her camera to the Arts for All Kids Art camp in St. Francisville to capture memories from the classes taught by Angel McGee.
The eighth annual Songbird Music School, hosted by Arts for All in St. Francisville, met July 4-7, ending with a show of what students learned. With more than 40 campers of all ages and 10 instructors, participants could attend sessions in harmonica, voice, mandolin, advanced guitar, bass or jam camp.
It's always exciting when a professional football players returns to his hometown. Washington Redskins football player and Jackson native Danny Johnson held a backpack and school supply giveaway during the summer at the Centenary Inn in Jackson.
August
Moore picked up lessons in mushroom growing during a trip to Mushroom Maggie's Farm in St. Francisville.
We enjoy celebrating milestones, and Mary Allen, a resident of Grace Health & Rehab in Slaughter, had one to note during a party for her 100th birthday.
Writer Frances Y. Spencer talked to organizers of the Freyhan Foundation about their efforts to ensure Julius Freyhan's legacy is remembered. Freyhan is credited with building the first school in West Feliciana Parish.
September
Writer and photographer Olivia McClure met with bird watchers in September for the Feliciana Hummingbird Festival — an annual event where biologists capture and release birds to collect date.
The West Feliciana 2019 3A track and field championship team received rings during a football game.
October
Homecoming is always a special high school event. East Feliciana High School celebrated with a dance, parade and alumni event. Miss East Feliciana High School Laderricka Richardson and Mr. East Feliciana High School Caleb Anderson ruled over the school's 2019 Homecoming.
You never know how an inaugural event will go, but Jackson's first Jackson Street Market and Festival was a success with more than 30 vendors and lots of shoppers.
November
Photographer Jill Moore spent a Saturday in November at the Clinton Market at Courthouse Square.
December
There were so many holiday events in December, our photographers couldn't attend them all. Photographers Morgan Werther and David Thomas attended the East Feliciana Christmas Tree Lighting at the Courthouse Square on Dec. 12.