Neighborhood Watch in Jackson
A Jackson Neighborhood Watch meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the VFW Gray Building on La. 10, Jackson, by the Dollar General store. The host is District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla.
Flu shots available
Established patients of Lane Family Practice can say “boo” to the flu and stop by anytime 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28. Flu shots are free with most insurance plans or $46.50 with self-pay.
Those who are not established patients can call (225) 654-3607 to schedule an appointment. Lane Family Practice is at 2335 Church St., Zachary.
Halloween events
BIVOUAC OF THE DEAD: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, Port Hudson State Historic Site, 236 U.S. 61, Jackson. See and hear about American Civil War burial practices for both Union and Confederate soldiers.
TOUR OF THE DEAD: Noon, Oakley House at the Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. https://audubonstatehistoricsite.wordpress.com/
BARN HILL PRESERVE: 11342 La. 955 East, Ethel. Pumpkins and dinosaurs go hand in hand at this prehistoric patch. "Dinosaur Takeover" 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 30, with admission of $17 per person. (225) 286-3003 or barnhillpreserve.com/barn-hill-louisiana.
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a pre-filled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
Be aware on Cat Island
Cat Island visitors, especially hunters, need to pay particular attention in October. On Oct. 22, work will be happening around the big tree in the no-hunting zone. A bit of noise and commotion may be happening in that area so hunters may want to give a bit of extra buffer to the no-hunt zones.
The work should not restrict visits to the big tree. Just be aware of the project and give room for the work.
4-H sweet potatoes and pecans on sale
The East Feliciana 4-H Fall Commodity Sale is underway.
Products offered include a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes for $25, and various pecan products: shelled halves or shelled pieces, $12 for 16 ounces; sugared, roasted, hot and spicy, or chocolate-covered are $14 for 16 ounces; shelled halves are $33 for 3 pounds; or praline crunch is $10 for 16 ounces.
For information, contact East Feliciana 4-H at (225) 683-3101 or kbanta@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Payment can be by check, money order or debit/credit cards. A fee for card use will be added. Make checks and money orders payable to East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. The deadline to order is Oct. 28. Pick up will be Nov. 16-18.
Area activities
- Vibes in the Ville: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Parker Park, Chris LeBlanc
- Yellow Leaf Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Parker Park, St. Francisville
- Fall Angola Prison Rodeo: Each Sunday in October. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Livestock show registration: The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or FFA members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will attend a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit: LaneRMC.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Sharps disposal
The East Feliciana Parish Health Unit is providing free disposal of sharps waste from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Bring sharps containers inside for disposal. Use a suitable container — such as a heavy-duty plastic laundry detergent bottle — for the sharps.