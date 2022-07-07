Tensions between some members of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury and their top employee boiled over in the jury’s first July meeting.
With Parish Manager Jody Moreau on vacation, the jury rejected his recommendation July 5 to permanently bar Adam Sterling Logging Co. from conducting logging operations in the parish for allegedly cutting and hauling timber without a license or a site-specific permit.
The jury charges parish loggers $100 and out-of-parish loggers $200 per year for a general logging license, but it gives free permits for specific jobs that require the use of parish roads.
“This is the same group that we continue to catch operating without permits or current license to operate in our parish,” Moreau wrote in a report to jurors. “This is the same group that completely destroys our roads with no regard for our residents that travel the area.
"If we do not start holding these logging companies responsible for their damages and disregard for our roads and residents, this will continue.”
Adam Sterling, of neighboring Amite County, Mississippi, told the jury his company made an honest mistake in not getting the necessary papers before beginning a job on Hawsey Road.
He said getting the permit “slipped my mind,” but Moreau shut down the job July 1 and would not speak to him on the phone to discuss the matter.
“The whole thing, in my account, was completely wrong,” Sterling said. “He (Moreau) don’t know how to handle his business. I’m not going to be treated like a third-class citizen.”
Juror Chris Hall said he had talked to the two previous parish managers who said they were not aware of any prior violations by Sterling’s firm, and jury President Louis Kent said the jury has no record of earlier violations.
Moreau should have talked to Sterling when he called, Kent said, saying later in the meeting on another subject he was tired of being told jury employees were not returning phone calls.
Consulting forester Tom Manuel said Moreau, who was carrying a gun, once intimidated a logging company’s employee to the point that the company stopped working in the parish.
“He turned a molehill into a mountain, and it needs to stop,” Manuel said.
Moreau also is the parish’s emergency manager and has a law enforcement commission.
Manuel and logger Steven Fontenot, who also supported Sterling, said economic conditions, inflation and other factors are threatening the timber industry in the Felicianas and southwest Mississippi.
“It’s very stressful,” Fontenot said.
Reached Wednesday by phone, Moreau said the company did not have an annual license for 2022 nor a permit to use Hawsey Road for a logging job.
He said the Police Jury must decide whether its policies apply to all or if politically connected people are exempt from its rules.
“If the Police Jury doesn’t like its policies, then change them. Until they change them, I’m not going to go to jail for picking and choosing,” he said.
Moreau, an Army veteran, compared to working for the jury as a “combat tour of duty.”
“I’m trying to complete four years with them. We have millions of dollars of grants pending. I’d like to finish them, but I don’t know.”
Moreau also said he had heard that the jurors violated several of their policies by discussing their employees in a public session.
Jurors Chrissie O’Quin and Jason McCray observed with little effect several times that discussions about employees were improper in public and without their presence.
“We obviously have some personnel problems. Let’s move on,” McCray said at one point.
Jurors also bitterly complained that an East Feliciana Rural Water System contractor has torn up Lemon B Road near Slaughter while installing new water lines, including putting the pipes under the road’s drainage ditches and covering the ditches. The water cooperative intends to work on 14 roads in the parish
“My phone has blown up,” Hall said, adding that his first inkling of the project came that night.
“Here’s our notification tonight, and Lemon B is destroyed,” Hall said.
In other action, the jury:
- Named Martin Macdiarmid Jr., of Jackson, to the board of commissioners for the Audubon Regional Library, replacing Robert Flowers, of Clinton, whose term expired. Flowers was serving as president of the two-parish board. Kent wanted to delay the appointment but juror Keith Mills pushed for a vote, saying Jackson needs representation on the library board.
- Rescinded recent action to merge Precinct 6A into Precinct 2 for voting in upcoming elections. The jury’s resolution said a further review showed it would be better to have Precinct 6A for Jackson town residents and Precinct 2 for out-of-town voters.
- Referred a project to remove dead limbs from 18 live oak trees surrounding the courthouse to the Building and Grounds Committee, where Kent said it should have originated before an arborist’s proposal was obtained.
- Amended a policy allowing an employee who performs “above and beyond his or her job description over an extended period of time” to receive a special salary hike on the recommendation of the employee’s supervisor, with the Finance Committee, rather than the Police Jury as a whole having final approval.