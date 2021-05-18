East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Feb. 12-May 12:
Feb. 12
Madelyn Ray: 20; 11452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; public bribery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest with force, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts contraband to and from a penal facility, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Feb. 19
Donald Guy: 31; 9039 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery, probation violation
Kiffen Smith: 23; 12817 Cypress St., Clinton; two bench warrants, possession of marijuana, proper equipment required on vehicles
Feb. 20
Kendric Rheams: 18; 6174 La. 63., Clinton; cruelty to the infirm
Feb. 21
Danyell Barnes: 23; 2533 La. 30 Apt. 20, Jackson; distribution of Schedule I, illegal possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts
Daeldrew Stampley: 20; 9306 McNair Road, Roxie, Mississippi; flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, off road vehicles, permits for use on shoulders of highways
Feb. 22
Leon Sanders: 57; 11705 Spring St., Clinton; aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon
Feb. 23
Amanda Bannon: 36; 705 Singletary St., New Roads; unlawful possession of Schedule II, unlawful possession knowingly
Tyquan Vessell: 24; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; bench warrant
Tessia Shuff: 30; 1512 Newton St., Jackson; bench warrant
Feb. 24
Virgil Havard: 60; 3362 Race St., Jackson; two counts resisting arrest
Feb. 25
Keontae Brooks: 36; 3071 Market St., Jackson; four bench warrants
Feb. 26
James Dunn Jr.: 61; 2223 James Dunn Lane, Jackson; domestic abuse battery
Lee Edward Scott: 50; 504 Charleston, Baton Rouge; remaining after forbidden, vagrancy, possession of drug paraphernalia
Feb. 27
Charles Moten: 38; 11699 Liberty Highway, Clinton; bench warrant
Antonio Vannorman: 34; 633 E. Cherokee St., Centreville, Mississippi; fugitive warrant
Allison Sanders: 36; 2533 La. 10, Jackson; driving laned for traffic, DWI-first
March 1
Joe Reyes: 36; 145 Hickory St., Denham Springs; fugitive warrant
March 3
Hagan Rivet: 19; 14271 La. 959, Clinton; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, simple robbery
Robert Kelly: 48; 7509 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs; fugitive warrant, probation hold
Darrel Lee: 47; 4155 Jackson Heights Drive, Jackson; fugitive warrant
March 5
Lacey Ducote: 41; 1758 Midway Road, Slaughter; DWI-first
Tommy Carter: 22; 9033 Whitney Lane, Slaughter; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery
March 8
Micah Thompson: 33; 12938 Cypress St., Zachary; DWI-first
March 9
Rodriquez London: 18; 5686 Gilead Road, Clinton; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
March 10
David Cheney: 65; 5955 La. 67, Lot 16, Slaughter; disturbing the peace
Shaderka Brady: 28; 8556 Flower Hill Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Jace Holden: 21; 733 Macedonia Road, Centreville, Mississippi; bench warrants
Manuel Claros: 27; 12306 Haynes St., Clinton; resisting arrest, possession of Schedule I, obstruction of justice, driver must be licensed, maximum speed limit
March 12
Leigh McKey: 49; 3035 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; disturbing the peace by public intoxication, resisting an officer
March 13
Kyeem Dunn: 25; 11242 Collins Lane, Norwood; open container, improper lane usage
March 14
Neshia Johnson: 28; 2506 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge; bench warrant
March 17
Patrick Jones: 33; 229 East Highland St., Centreville, Mississippi; DWI-first, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Tiffany Hawkins: 35; 4205 La. 955 W., Ethel; general speed law, careless operation
March 19
Keith Coleman: 53; 13449 Noah Loyell Lane, Clinton; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments
Vernzell Jackson: 25; 1809 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance
March 22
Perry Kirkland: 52; 10640 La. 961, Clinton; DWI-first
March 23
Tonya Neal: 38; 10884 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; two bench warrants
March 24
Walter Jarrell: 27; 1448 Pine St., Jackson; simple possession, possession of Schedule II, illegal carrying of a weapon
March 25
Eugene Morgan: 50; 16303 Alphonse Forbes Road, Greenwell Springs; fugitive warrant
Cemontra Anderson: 23; 5818 La. 68, Jackson; fugitive warrant
Miley Blackard: 29; 8035 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, illegal carry of weapons, head lamps on motor vehicle
Jude Barber: 20; 10152 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; possession of Schedule I
March 26
Westley Anderson: 39; 5181 Oak St., St. Francisville; probation violation
March 27
Johnathon Triplet: 26; 1900 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant
Alvoris White: 49; 2722 N. 31st St., Baton Rouge; DWI-first, no license
March 28
Terren Lallande: 48; 1001 Chemin St., Baker; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Rodarian White: 20; 3796 W. Quiet Lane, Jackson; aggravated assault, simple assault
March 30
Veronica Jackson: 30; 5036 Gilead Road, Clinton; aggravated second-degree battery
Byron Thomas: 52; 10134 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace, public intoxication, criminal mischief, giving false information to the police
David Tidwell: 51; 1095 Allen Road, Smithdale, Mississippi; three bench warrants
Joshua Milligan: 29; 7864 La. 68, Jackson; domestic abuse battery
March 31
Clyde Young Jr.: 66; 11705 Spring St., Clinton; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II
April 1
David Kinchen: 30; 14388 Springfield Road, Walker; operating vehicle while intoxicated-second, careless operation, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
April 2
Cory Guy: 21; 6174 Upper CC Road, Clinton; possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II
Damion Longmire: 27; 4618 Wost Drive, Houston; bench warrant
April 3
Jeremy Wright: 43; 1965 Count Road, No. 38, Jenison, Arizona; stalking, telephone communication, improper lane, criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner, reckless operation of a vehicle
Jacob Conerly: 39; 2803 Kathy Circle, Jackson; prohibited acts, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, illegal possession of stolen things, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, proper equipment required on vehicles
April 4
Cameron Curtis: 24; 7903 John Turner Lane, Ethel; illegal possession of stolen things, signal lamps and signal devices, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Christopher Wright: 24; 10119 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm or carrying concealed
April 5
Tracey White: 53; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; simple criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice, warrant
Robert Gentry: 29; 402 Holmes Road, Winnfield; contraband defined to and from penal institution prohibited
Kendell Richardson: 61; 8745 La. 963, Ethel; maximum speed limit, operating vehicle while license is suspended, warrant
April 6
Dylan Fabre: 20; 21022 Holmes Drive, Zachary; extortion, telephone communications, improper lane
April 8
Jami Cavin: 42; 4275 River Road, Clinton; possession of legend drug, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle, expired license plate or registration, prohibited acts
April 9
Antonio Gilmore: 21; 9780 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; possession of stolen things, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia
Jonathon Bennet: 46; 17000 Barnett St., Zachary; parole violation, fugitive warrant
April 10
Kyeem Dunn: 25; 11242 Collins Lane, Norwood; possession of firearm by a felon
April 11
Jermy Selders: 28; 15687 Pace Road, Clinton; bench warrant, flight from officer
Izra Nowitzke: 44; 101 Shady Grove Lane, Norwood; prohibited acts, warrant
Frederick Johnson: 44; 2702 Anderson St., Hammond; DWI-first
April 16
Ronald Holden: 69; 24064 Plank Road, Zachary; operating vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, operating while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages
April 17
Dawn Pitarro: 50; 1511 Sunset Drive, Denham Springs; prohibited acts, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute
April 18
Carolyn Mack; 57; 1307 Market St., Clinton; aggravated battery
Tonya Neal: 38; 10884 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; theft
April 19
Michael Allen: 45; 4545 Flag Lane, Addis; illegal possession of things, owner to secure registration, switched plates, unsafe unfit vehicles, prohibited acts, tail lamps, possession of legend drugs, manufacture/distribution/possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle
Steven Norton: 37; 1244 Longwood Drive, Jackson; domestic abuse battery
Kendrick Chaney: 21; 4278 Mohican Prescott Crossover, Baton Rouge; unlawful possession of fraudulent documents
April 25
Chadwick Blackard: 29; 2720 Charles Drive, Jackson; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft of three-wheel cycle; criminal trespass, entry on or remaining after forbidden, permitting dog to run at large, trespassing
David Sahr: 28; 3352 Race St., Jackson; theft under $300
Joseph Holloway: 48; 3608 Pine St., Ethel; theft
April 26
Twandorain Muse: 18; 11620 Clarence St., Clinton; fugitive warrant
Quendrell Underwood: 28; 16270 La. 10, Clinton; bench warrant
Raymond Williams: 21; 7888 La. 68, Jackson; hate crimes, aggravated battery domestic, aggravated assault
James Fleming: 42; 15346 N. Firewood Drive, Baton Rouge; simple assault, unlawful communications
Kiffin Smith: 23; 12817 Cypress St., Clinton; bench warrants
Katherine Tinkler: 20; 10222 Oak Drive, Clinton; domestic abuse battery
Benjamin Norton: 21; 306 La. 63, Clinton; domestic abuse battery
April 27
Kennard Matthews: 33; 12598 Kent Road, Norwood; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace by fighting, possession of a firearm
Donnake Henley: 32; 12598 Kent Road, Norwood; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace by fighting, obstruction of justice
April 29
Ronnie Dunn: 33; 12650 Freel Lane, Norwood; two warrants, fugitive warrant
May 2
Timothy Williams: 30; 9762 La. 19, Wilson; two warrants
May 3
Larry Taylor: 64; 1866 William Haynes Road, Clinton; aggravated assault with a firearm
Walter Chapman: 39; 3429 Bourbon St., Jackson; aggravated assault with a firearm, warrant
Johnathon Robertson: 32; 6419 La. 953, Jackson, theft
Jessie Clark: 43; 3728 La. 10, Apt. 4, Jackson; aggravated assault, resisting arrest
May 5
Travis Depew: 25; 10126 Marydale Road, St. Francisville; simple battery, malfeasance in office
May 6
Ryan Harper: 37; 21210 Plank Road, Zachary; warrants
May 7
Jacqueline Williams: 60; 5986 La. 412, Slaughter; bench warrants
May 8
David Duby: 57; 823 East Ave., Slaughter; aggravated assault, resisting arrest, flight from an officer, reckless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic
R.J. Pough: 45; 3733 Cleo St., Baton Rouge; DWI-first, blocking private driveway
May 9
Brittany Metz: 32; 1219 Hermitage Drive, Jackson; bench warrant
May 11
Derrick Peck: 29; 13779 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge; unauthorized use of a movable
Kiante Davis: 25; 8977 Delrey Lane, St. Francisville; probation violation
May 12
John Lewis: 39; 5936 McCoy Burns Road, Ethel; bench warrant