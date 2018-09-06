The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Aug. 7-29:
Aug. 7
Matthews, Christy: 34, 2533 La. 10, Jackson, theft.
Bryan, Kyle: 23, 101 Tom Bankston Road, Greensburg, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Mack, Demond: 45, 3805 Joe White Lane, Ethel, warrant.
Aug. 8
Williams, Tarrick: 25, 10835 Wilson St., Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Maurice: 64, 11839 Old South Drive, Clinton, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance.
Belt, Thomas: 37, 23212 Pony Drive, Zachary, bench warrant.
Aug. 9
Bruton, Roman: 25, 2648 Rush St., Slaughter, bench warrant.
Zaffuto, Fred: 62, 1616 Wilson St., Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
McElwee, Kaleb: 22, 1190 Sensley Lane, Norwood, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, bench warrant, no seat belt.
Aug. 10
Gross, Alyssa Gross: 25, 12725 Gross Road, Clinton, warrant.
Jackson, Kevin: 41171 Liberty Highway, Clinton, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle with suspended license.
Aug. 11
Stewart, John: 38, 8421 Cody Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Stone, Marvin: 33, 904 N. 29th St., Baton Rouge, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule IV drug, resisting an officer.
Aug. 12
Williams, Melvin: 46, address unavailable, driving while intoxicated.
Dents, Deron: 22, 17150 Charlton Road, Baker, disturbing the peace.
Aug. 13
Sims Jr., Paul: 28, 2401 La. 952, Jackson, home invasion, aggravated assault with firearm, simple criminal damage to property.
Guy, Charley: 19, 1400 W. 29th St., Baton Rouge, parole violator.
Aug. 14
Myers, Blayton: 22, 8688 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, probation revocation.
Anderson, Lavaine: 42, 8962 Hereford Ave., Zachary, probation revocation.
Cupit, Ashie: 38, 266 S. Clear Springs Road, Meadville, Mississippi, warrant.
Aug. 15
Brown, David: 36, 2352 La. 952, Jackson, bench warrant.
Kilborne, Stephanie: 30, 5501 La. 19, Ethel, bench warrant.
Aug. 16
Kelly, Michael: 36, 13935 Alvin St., Walker, bench warrant.
Chriss, Donequa: 21, 10406 Grant St., Clinton, fugitive.
Aug. 17
Scott, Lee Edward: 55, 510 Charles St., Baker, stalking, vagrancy.
Barnes, Jaylin: 20, 10093 Noel Thomas Lane, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Delaughter, Richard: 25, 1026 La. 959, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Aug. 19
Holmes, Melissa: 36, 5845 La. 10, Jackson, child desertion.
Aug. 20
Curry II, Reginald: 32, 3037 Beech St., Baton Rouge, headlamps for motor vehicle, possession of Schedule I drug.
Aug. 22
Brown, Charlene: 28, 635 Church St., Centreville, Mississippi, failure to appear in court.
Thomas Jr., Paul: 27, 3019 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
Jackson, Jesse: 24, 1822 Coleville Oak Lane, Lawrence, Georgia, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, speeding, obscuring view prohibited.
Aug. 24
Spears, Kendrick: 43, 9460 Deer Run Lane, Zachary, obstruction of justice, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, operating a vehicle with suspended license, no proof of insurance, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, bench warrant.
Aug. 25
Whatley, Zachary: 32, 7410 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
Scarbrough, Aaron: 26, 7876 Pine St., Ethel, second degree battery.
Aug. 26
Gross, Micah: 17, 12817 Gross Road, Clinton, driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 27
Walker, Kwamee: 22, 1012 W. Cherokee St., Centreville, Mississippi, speeding, illegal carrying of weapon, prohibited acts, possession of Schedule I drug.
Sumrall, Charles: 49, 9206 La. 959, Slaughter, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Booker, Patricia: 49, 9206 La. 959, Slaughter, bench warrant, obstruction of justice.
Derozin, Jeremy: 28, 19168 Pride-Baywood Road, Pride, bench warrant.
Aug. 28
Sheppard, George: 57, 5850 La. 10, Jackson, second degree battery, aggravated assault.
Glover, Keith: 23, 7 Pinewood Court, New Orleans, illegal possession of stolen things, probation revocation, aggravated assault with firearm, Illegal use of a weapon.
Aug. 29
Blackman, Cravata: 26, 11441 Mississippi 24 E., Centreville, Mississippi, possession of a firearm felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, special restrictions on lamps.