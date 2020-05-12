Silliman Institute announces its Class of 2020. The school will have a traditional ceremony in the future.

Jack Bishop and Loren Higginbotham are co-valedictorians for the Silliman Institute Class of 2020. Other graduates include:

James Elliott Aaron

Tyler Steven Archuleta

Zachary Mitchel Attuso

Julian Brock Berthelot

Jack Harrison Bishop

Anna Claire Caime

Peyton Thomas Cobb

Casey Lee Courtney

Victoria Lessley Dooley

Madison Paige Graham

Lauren Grace Halbrook

Destin Joseph Harris

Russell Jason Hausey

Loren Cade Higginbotham

Hattie Marie Hornsby

Caroline Aubrey Hunt

Jack Cameron Jackson

Hunter Douglas Lawrence

Blake Andrew Lyons

Hailey Marie Martin

Connor Layne McKnight

Holt Colvin McNabb

Kendall Renee Milton

Naomi Rachelle Mock

Nathan Daniel Mock

Matthew J. Myles

Orrin Joseph Noland

Justin Gregory Pace

Justiss Wales Patin

Edward Palmer Peters

Jewel Makenzee Peters

Easton Kell Rish

Korrie Lynn Schwartz

Makenzie Leigh Stephens

D'Lanie Rose Stevens

Jillian Marie Stringer

Olivia Grace Triche

Taylor Rae Tweedy

Lily Kayan Wambolt

Thompson Lane Waddell

Emma Grace Welch

