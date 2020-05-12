Silliman Institute announces its Class of 2020. The school will have a traditional ceremony in the future.
Jack Bishop and Loren Higginbotham are co-valedictorians for the Silliman Institute Class of 2020. Other graduates include:
James Elliott Aaron
Tyler Steven Archuleta
Zachary Mitchel Attuso
Julian Brock Berthelot
Jack Harrison Bishop
Anna Claire Caime
Peyton Thomas Cobb
Casey Lee Courtney
Victoria Lessley Dooley
Madison Paige Graham
Lauren Grace Halbrook
Destin Joseph Harris
Russell Jason Hausey
Loren Cade Higginbotham
Hattie Marie Hornsby
Caroline Aubrey Hunt
Jack Cameron Jackson
Hunter Douglas Lawrence
Blake Andrew Lyons
Hailey Marie Martin
Connor Layne McKnight
Holt Colvin McNabb
Kendall Renee Milton
Naomi Rachelle Mock
Nathan Daniel Mock
Matthew J. Myles
Orrin Joseph Noland
Justin Gregory Pace
Justiss Wales Patin
Edward Palmer Peters
Jewel Makenzee Peters
Easton Kell Rish
Korrie Lynn Schwartz
Makenzie Leigh Stephens
D'Lanie Rose Stevens
Jillian Marie Stringer
Olivia Grace Triche
Taylor Rae Tweedy
Lily Kayan Wambolt
Thompson Lane Waddell
Emma Grace Welch