CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Tuesday to pay $125,000 for a former furniture store building to eventually house offices for the sheriff's civil and criminal divisions.
The purchase is conditioned on whether an inspection finds the Plank Road building in good structural condition for its renovation.
Jury officials said an inspection cannot be made until a purchase agreement is signed.
Sheriff Jeff Travis has his civil office in a small building adjacent to the antebellum courthouse, while his detectives and patrol deputies use small offices in the parish jail.
Travis said he does not have a proper location to store evidence and has no interrogation room. Three detectives work out of one small office, he said.
"I've got a lot of people jammed into the jail," Travis said.
The sheriff and jurors estimated the jury must come up with an additional $275,000 to renovate the building, but said they are not certain where they will find the money.
"You won't find a building cheaper than that," Juror Ed Brooks said during a discussion on moving quickly to take advantage of the owner's offer.
"Who's to say the sale won't fall through," Juror Keith Mills said in urging the jury to act now.
Juror Glen Kent, who voted against the purchase, urged the jury to hold off for several weeks to get an estimate on the cost of building offices on property the jury owns by the jail, saying the district attorney also needs office space.
The Police Jury is responsible for providing offices for the sheriff and other parish officials.