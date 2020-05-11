CLINTON — Gov. John Bel Edwards will have to appoint an interim member to the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury, after a one-vote majority Monday killed the appointment of School Board member Edward Brooks Jr. to his father’s jury seat.
The elder Brooks, who began his eighth term on the jury in January, died April 20 of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 73.
The jury had 20 days to make the appointment, but Monday was the 20th day after Brooks Sr.’s death.
The School Board appointed Edward Brooks Jr. to the board in June 2016 after his brother, Broderick, was shot to death in Baton Rouge, but Brooks Jr. seldom attends School Board meetings.
His spotty attendance record was not mentioned during Monday’s discussion, but several jurors said they had reservations about a dual office-holding situation.
Jury President Louis Kent recommended the younger Brooks to the position, but a motion to name him failed with three jurors in favor and four against. Kent said Brooks would immediately resign his school board seat if appointed to the jury.
Jurors Richard Oliveaux, Jason McCray and Michael Cheatham voted for the motion, while Kyle Fleniken, Keith Mills, Chris Hall and Chrissie O’Quin dissented. Kent did not vote on the motion.
The discussion continued for almost 15 minutes after the vote was taken, a fact noted by a Slaughter resident watching the proceedings via Facebook.
Fleniken asked if other people in Brooks’ District 2 had expressed interest in the interim appointment. Kent named five or six people he said had talked to him about the opening, but the audio quality of the online meeting was poor.
A special election will be held Nov. 3 to fill the seat. Qualifying for the election will be July 15-17.
Brooks Jr. attended six of eight School Board meetings in 2016, but missed 10 of 12 meetings in 2017 and 10 of 14 meetings in 2018, according to a review of School Board minutes. In 2019, he attended three of 13 meetings for which minutes are available online.
The School Board has not posted its minutes on its website since November 2019. The minutes for a June 24, 2019, special meeting say he was absent, but a news article on the session includes his vote on at least one item.
School Board audit reports show he was paid $18,450 from July 2016 through June 30, 2019.
Brooks won the remainder of Broderick Brooks’ term when no one qualified against him in 2016, and he was reelected to a four-year term in 2018.
As a School Board member, Brooks Jr. is paid $550 per month, with $50 deducted from his pay if he misses a monthly meeting.
Had he been appointed to the jury, Brooks would have been eligible to receive a monthly salary of $1,200.