CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury met in a special session Monday to undo several Nov. 19 moves that had been designed to reward parish employees for workplace safety efforts.
With barely a quorum present, jurors rescinded a resolution from last month to dedicate more than $40,000 in a workman's compensation insurance rebate to employee salaries.
They also rescinded a resolution to pay employees a "27th check" this month that collectively would have amounted to the fund's rebated by LWCC, the jury's workman's compensation insurer.
After the jury received the check, Juror Chris Hall said he thought the money should go to employees because they had avoided costly insurance claims that would have reduced the rebate, which LWCC called a mid-year dividend.
In a Nov. 5 email, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla suggested the best way to distribute the money "would be to increase each employee's salary in the percentage of the dividend."
In adopting the Nov. 19 resolutions, however, the jury added a few more steps.
They agreed to give employees a 3 percent raise to account for the extra money and pay the increase in one extra check during December. They also said they would rescind the raise in the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1, but make salary adjustments in the new budget.
D'Aquilla apparently did not intend for the raise to be a one-time payment.
His email continued, The law is clear that you may not arbitrarily dispose of public funds."
He also said the insurance dividend is not a dedicated refund for employee salaries, but is a reimbursement to the jury for premiums paid.
He attached 26 attorney general's opinions or court cases declaring public employee bonuses illegal, except when they are paid from tax revenues specifically dedicated to employee salaries, such as the East Feliciana Parish School Board does when it accumulates extra funds in two tax accounts dedicated to employee pay.
The five jurors present did not comment on the issue before voting.
Jury President Louis Kent said the jury will not hold its regularly scheduled Dec. 16 meeting but will hold a special session Dec. 23 to adopt the 2020 budget.