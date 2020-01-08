Thursday
Menu: Breakfast Special: Breakfast sausage or sliced ham, grits/escalloped apples, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, pudding cup
Exercise class/blood pressure checks/Senior food boxes: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, buttered cabbage, carrots, white dinner roll, margarine, oatmeal cookie snack cake
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Country vegetable beef stew, brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, pickled beets, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, snack cake
Bingo hosted by Toni Naquin from Restorix Health: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Jan. 9
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.