East Feliciana falls in second round of playoffs

Nov 28, 2018 - 2:45 pm

East Feliciana High senior defensive linemen No. 52 Jon'Trellis Goudeau and No. 55 Javontae Barnes apply pressure on the Amite quarterback. Provided photo by David Thomas Jr.

East Feliciana senior wide receiver Richard Davis Jr. lines up to run a passing route. Provided photo by David Thomas Jr.

East Feliciana senior running back No. 5 DeAnre Patin takes a handoff in the second round of the non-select division of the LHSAA 2-A playoffs. Provided photo by David Thomas Jr.

East Feliciana High School Tigers were defeated by the Amite Warriors 41-6 on Nov. 16 in the second round of the non-select division of the LHSAA 2-A playoffs.