Jackson Elementary School held its annual coronation Oct. 23 as part of East Feliciana public schools homecoming week festivities.
Court members were selected at random from students nominated by their teachers for demonstrating the school’s values of respect, responsibility, and kindness every day.
“We are proud of these Cubs for working hard on their schoolwork and working hard to be good citizens in our community,” said Principal Megan Phillips.
