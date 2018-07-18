Past members of Star Light Gospel Singers recently gathered to reminisce and meet with today's members.
The choir members talked about their favorite songs and traveling dark country roads to sing before audiences.
The group has produced eight pastors and two ministers since its formation.
Star Light Gospel Singers started in August 1980, when Clinton Junior High School 10th-grader Reginald Collins and ninth-grader Anna Brooks got together in the home economic building to sing gospel songs during their lunch breaks. Reginald sang and Anna played the piano. When the piano was moved to the school gym, the duo had to convince Mary Lee Wilson, who had a key to the gym, to let them in the gym. She also agreed to sponsor the group so it could grow.
By 1985, the group grew to 80 and practice was moved from the junior high to Wilson's home and later to Mount Zion Methodist Church in Clinton.
Students practiced every Tuesday evening and traveled to weekend performances "singing the praises of God with churches throughout Louisiana and Mississippi," a news release said.
Wilson used her red van to transport the students and Principal Frank Scott usually followed the group. The procession grew over the years, as parents would travel to the performances.
“The Star Lighters were my first experience of family love outside of my blood family members. The closeness, the love, the bond and the ups and downs were all shared by one another if you were a Star Lighter,” said Anna Brooks-Singleton.
After a June 23 concert, past members and current members gathered to reminisce about their days in the choir. Despite 38 years having gone by, the past members recalled many of the adults driving and helping out throughout the year. They remembered the efforts of Sherry Smith, Victoria Collins, Vera White, Jackie Washington and the late De Gloria Armstead, Annett Lusk, Lois Shoemaker and Lee Ella Davis. Faithful audience members Mildred Worrell and Franck Scott were remembered for always attending concerts.
The Rev. Dempsey Davis, the Rev. Mac Henry Wallace, the Rev. Tyrone Johnson, the Rev. Dennis Grimes, the Rev. Marvin Collins, the Rev. Frank Collins, the Rev. Wayne Hardy, the Rev. Reginald Holmes and ministers John Robinson and Patrick Robinson were all members at one time.
Today, many of the original members are parents with adult children of their own.
"If walls could talk, they would tell you that many of the Star Lighters were frequently heard openly declaring that if it had not been for the Star Light Gospel Singers keeping them busy after school, the intimate relationship with God, and each other would not have existed at such a tender young age in their lives. Many went on to say they feared that their lives would have been drastically different from the life they are able to live today with their family," the news release said.